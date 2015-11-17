SHANGHAI Nov 17 China is actively taking
measures to cut steel capacity and is looking to strengthen
talks with other countries to solve steel trade disputes,
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
China's steel industry, the world's biggest, has been blamed
by overseas steel mills for causing them hurt by exporting
indiscriminately at unfair prices.
The nation is expected by analysts to ship a record 100
million tonnes-plus of steel products abroad this year to offset
shrinking domestic demand amid a slowing economy.
"The overcapacity is a common issue facing the global steel
industry which is under restructuring. China is actively taking
measures and optimising the industry structure, including
slashing large capacities," Shen Danyang, spokesman for the
Ministry of Commerce, told reporters at a briefing.
Chronic overcapacity and falling demand has helped drive
Chinese steel prices to their lowest level in decades,
forcing domestic mills to cut output and some to shut down
permanently due to heavy losses and debt.
World steel producers have complained on several occasions
about Chinese steel exports. In the latest instance, nine
international steel associations said in a joint statement
earlier this month that the Chinese government played a big role
in its steel sector and it remains a non-market economy.
Shen refuted the claims of the associations, saying such
concerns should not be used to engage in discriminatory trade
practices and steel trade tensions should not be linked with the
status of Chinese economy.
"I don't think steelmakers in China are subsidised and the
government's attitude towards the steel industry makers is very
clear: Those that are not competitive should be closed," said
Wang Li, an analyst with CRU in Beijing.
