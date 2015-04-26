By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
| SHANGHAI, April 26
SHANGHAI, April 26 Plunging iron ore prices are
providing a lifeline for some of China's biggest steel mills,
but raising the prospect of a rising tide of exports and
increased friction with the European Union and countries such as
India.
Even as China's domestic steel demand shrinks and the
industry battles chronic overcapacity, lower iron ore prices
have helped many large mills post better earnings in 2014 than a
year earlier, supported by record exports.
That doesn't bode well for struggling steelmakers elsewhere
in the world, which have been hoping for a shake-out of the
industry in China, the world's top steel producer.
"(Cheaper ore) obviously encourages Chinese steelmakers to
still produce because their costs are lower, and because of the
overcapacity there's a strong incentive to still export," said
Jeremy Platt, an analyst at London-based steel consultancy MEPS.
China boosted exports of the alloy by some 50 percent last
year to a record 94 million tonnes, and western industry bodies
see little sign of a major rationalisation of the industry.
The latest batch of Chinese steel earnings shows just three
of 18 big mills to report so far suffered losses in 2014, down
from five the year before. Six of the 13 profit-making mills in
2013 increased profits last year.
"Big Chinese integrated coastal mills are among the most
competitive in the world as they have benefited the most from
sharp falls in imported iron ore prices, helping them to gain
growing market share both at home and abroad," said Zhao
Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant Futures in Guangzhou.
Seaborne iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 50 percent
over the course of the year amid a push by mega iron ore miners
to ramp up supply and win market share.
BIG MILLS BENEFIT
Big Chinese mills are able to ship in cheaper seaborne ore
direct to their coastal steelmaking operations, selling to
customers nearby or shipping steel overseas.
The iron ore price fall also encouraged large mills - those
with an annual output of more than 10 million tonnes - to buy
more from the spot market, winning benefits once garnered mainly
by more flexible private mills.
Despite the scrapping of tax rebates for exports containing
boron that had helped boost sales, Chinese exports rose 41
percent in the first quarter, increasing concerns from rival
producers around the world.
South Korea's POSCO, the world's sixth-biggest
steelmaker, said on Tuesday it expected growing pressure from
exports from China and Russia, which would hurt prices.
The European Union is imposing anti-dumping duties on
imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel from China and
Taiwan. India's trade ministry has also recommended anti-dumping
duties against China, Malaysia and South Korea for some
industrial grade steel imports.
EXPORT CONCERN
China aims to cut the number of steel mills by more than 40
percent to below 300 by 2017, and plans to have three to five
giant steel players by 2025. It wants the top 10 mills to
account for 60 percent of output, up from 37 percent of 2014's
production of 823 million tonnes. .
Investors are backing the plan, pushing the shares of some
big companies up sharply in 2014, led by Maanshan Iron & Steel
whose shares have more than trebled in the past
year.
Small mills, however, have been hit by higher environmental
costs, tighter credit conditions, and the loss of subsidies and
tax breaks once offered by provincial governments eager to keep
jobs.
But curbs on overcapacity have yet to take effect, and
leading mills are looking to cut costs further by building new
coastal plants.
Baoshan Iron & Steel will start production at an integrated
coastal plant this year, while Wuhan Iron & Steel is
building a similar coastal production base.
Steel mills are looking to win a fresh export rebate,
similar to the scrapped boron rebate, by adding chrome to their
products, and are targeting emerging regions such as Southeast
Asia and South America.
Exports to India doubled last year from 2013, and shipments
to the Philippines rose 80 percent.
"China's move to solve the overcapacity is progressing
slowly," said Bill Chen, a senior trader with Smart Timing
Steel, a Hong Kong-based exporter.
"Surging Chinese exports have already triggered more worries
and complaints from other countries and they are making more
anti-dumping measures."
($1 = 6.2006 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Richard Pullin)