BEIJING, Nov 19 Steel output in China's biggest
producing province of Hebei fell 5 percent in October on a month
earlier as mills wound down their operations ahead of mandatory
suspensions during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit in Beijing.
Hebei's steel sector, usually responsible for about a
quarter of China's output, produced 14.49 million tonnes of
crude steel during the month, according to the National Bureau
of Statistics, cutting its share to 21.5 percent of the total.
National daily crude steel production fell 3.3 percent on
the month in October, reaching 2.18 million tonnes, its lowest
rate this year.
Some in the industry hoped the production cuts, aimed at
guaranteeing air quality during the APEC summit, would help
reduce oversupply in the sector and support prices.
However, producers in other regions picked up some of the
slack, with output from Jiangsu rising 4.5 percent on the month
to 8.49 million tonnes. Output from the eastern coastal province
has risen 9.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2014.
Bigger declines in Hebei steel output are expected this
month, with dozens of mills asked to suspend operations
completely during Nov. 7-12 as global heads of state arrived in
Beijing for the APEC session.
Hebei, home to seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities, is
under heavy pressure to cut coal use and shed polluting
industrial capacity, including steel.
It aims to cut steel capacity by 60 million tonnes over
2013-2017, and it has also drawn up an action plan that will see
the relocation of 5 million tonnes of production to other
regions by 2017.
Following is a table showing output at China's biggest
steel-producing provinces in October and during the first 10
months of the year, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics.
Province Oct pct chg share of Jan-Oct pct chg
output* (yoy) total (%) output*
Hebei 14.49 -2.1 21.5 159.06 -2.6
Jiangsu 8.49 8.9 12.6 80.09 9.3
Liaoning 5.45 1.0 8.1 54.23 5.4
Shandong 5.44 -2.2 8.1 53.51 0.6
Shanxi 3.58 -12.1 5.3 36.97 -3.1
China 67.51 -0.3 100 685.35 2.1
total
* Figures in million tonnes
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)