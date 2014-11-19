BEIJING, Nov 19 Steel output in China's biggest producing province of Hebei fell 5 percent in October on a month earlier as mills wound down their operations ahead of mandatory suspensions during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Beijing. Hebei's steel sector, usually responsible for about a quarter of China's output, produced 14.49 million tonnes of crude steel during the month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, cutting its share to 21.5 percent of the total. National daily crude steel production fell 3.3 percent on the month in October, reaching 2.18 million tonnes, its lowest rate this year. Some in the industry hoped the production cuts, aimed at guaranteeing air quality during the APEC summit, would help reduce oversupply in the sector and support prices. However, producers in other regions picked up some of the slack, with output from Jiangsu rising 4.5 percent on the month to 8.49 million tonnes. Output from the eastern coastal province has risen 9.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2014. Bigger declines in Hebei steel output are expected this month, with dozens of mills asked to suspend operations completely during Nov. 7-12 as global heads of state arrived in Beijing for the APEC session. Hebei, home to seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities, is under heavy pressure to cut coal use and shed polluting industrial capacity, including steel. It aims to cut steel capacity by 60 million tonnes over 2013-2017, and it has also drawn up an action plan that will see the relocation of 5 million tonnes of production to other regions by 2017. Following is a table showing output at China's biggest steel-producing provinces in October and during the first 10 months of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Province Oct pct chg share of Jan-Oct pct chg output* (yoy) total (%) output* Hebei 14.49 -2.1 21.5 159.06 -2.6 Jiangsu 8.49 8.9 12.6 80.09 9.3 Liaoning 5.45 1.0 8.1 54.23 5.4 Shandong 5.44 -2.2 8.1 53.51 0.6 Shanxi 3.58 -12.1 5.3 36.97 -3.1 China 67.51 -0.3 100 685.35 2.1 total * Figures in million tonnes (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)