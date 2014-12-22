BEIJING, Dec 22 Steel output in China's biggest
producing province of Hebei fell 13 percent on a daily basis in
November from a month earlier as mills suspended operations
during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in
Beijing, official data showed on Monday.
Big declines in Hebei steel output were expected this month,
with dozens of mills asked to suspend operations completely
during Nov. 7-12 as global heads of state arrived in Beijing for
the APEC session.
Hebei's steel sector, usually responsible for about a
quarter of China's output, produced 12.20 million tonnes of
crude steel during the month, according to the National Bureau
of Statistics, cutting its share to 19.3 percent of the total.
National daily crude steel production fell 3.1 percent on
the month in November, reaching 2.11 million tonnes, its lowest
rate this year.
Some in the industry hoped the mandatory production cuts,
aimed at guaranteeing air quality during the APEC summit, would
help reduce oversupply in the sector and support prices.
However, producers in other regions picked up some of the
slack, with output from Jiangsu, the second largest producer,
rising 4.7 percent on a daily basis compared to the previous
month, reaching 8.61 million tonnes. Output from the eastern
coastal province has risen 9.2 percent in the first 11 months of
2014.
Hebei, home to seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities, is
under heavy pressure to cut coal use and shed polluting
industrial capacity, including steel.
It aims to cut steel capacity by 60 million tonnes over
2013-2017 and has also drawn up an action plan that will see the
relocation of 5 million tonnes of production to other regions by
2017.
The following is a table showing output in China's biggest
steel-producing provinces in November and during the first 11
months of the year, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics.
Province Nov pct chg share of Jan-Nov pct chg
output* (yoy) total (%) output*
Hebei 12.20 9.4 19.3 171.27 -1.7
Jiangsu 8.61 9.8 13.6 88.70 9.2
Liaoning 5.30 1.2 8.4 59.53 5.0
Shandong 5.22 -1.0 8.3 58.74 0.4
Shanxi 3.09 -16.6 4.9 40.06 -4.3
China 63.30 -0.2 100 748.67 1.9
total
* Figures in million tonnes
(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Sunil Nair)