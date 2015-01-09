* Growth hit by slowing demand, restructuring, pollution
controls
* Hebei to cut 5 mln T of steel capacity in 2015, slower
than 2014
* Coal consumption down 15 mln T last year
(Updates to add governor comments, adds 2015 targets)
BEIJING, Jan 9 Tougher anti-pollution measures
and slowing demand slowed economic growth in China's top steel
producing province of Hebei to 6.5 percent in 2014 from 7.7
percent in the previous year, governor Zhang Qingwei said in his
annual report on Thursday.
Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, produces about a
quarter of China's total steel output.
The poorly regulated sector has been one of the primary
targets of a government-led war on pollution as 7 of China's 10
smoggiest cities are in Hebei.
As a result, economic growth in the province is likely to
have undershot a target of 8 percent for 2014 by as much as 1.75
percentage points, said state news agency Xinhua, citing Chen
Yongjiu, the head of the provincial Development and Reform
Commission.
Polluted Hebei has been under pressure to reduce its
dependence on heavy industries like coal, steel and cement, but
it has struggled to find viable alternative sources of growth.
"In the year that has just passed, the complex and difficult
challenges facing our province were remarkable," governor Zhang
told the annual session of the provincial legislature.
With Beijing vowing to get tough on the sources of smog,
Hebei pledged in 2013 to cut crude steel capacity by 60 million
tonnes over the 2014-2017 period, with 60 million tonnes of
cement output and 30 million tonnes of coal consumption to go
over the same period.
Governor Zhang said coal use was cut by 15 million tonnes in
2014 and a further 5 million tonnes will be shed this year. In
2014, it also cut 39.18 million tonnes of cement production
capacity, with another 6 million tonnes set to go in 2015,
putting the province well on track to meet its targets.
However, while 15 million tonnes of crude steel capacity
were shut last year, the pace of the closures appears to have
slowed, with the province aiming for a 5 million tonne reduction
in 2015, Zhang said in an annual work report published on Friday
by the official Hebei Daily newspaper.
The province's official steel capacity stood at 286 million
tonnes a year at the beginning of 2014. Crude steel production
in Hebei in the first 11 months of last year reached 171.27
million tonnes, down 1.7 percent compared to the same period of
2013.
Hebei officials have called on the central government for
more support, and China is about to publish wide-ranging plans
to integrate the province's economy with Beijing and Tianjin in
order to help reduce growing income disparities.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)