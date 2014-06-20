BEIJING, June 20 Steel production in northern China's Hebei fell 3 percent in May from a year ago, compared to a 2.6 percent increase nationwide, with the top steelmaking province bearing the brunt of a campaign to shut down polluting industrial capacity. Hebei was home to seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities in 2013, according to official air quality data, and has been under heavy pressure to clean up its economy and ease its dependence on polluting industries like steel and cement. Hebei produced 16.36 million tonnes of steel in May, up 1.1 percent compared to April, but its share of the total fell to 23.2 percent from 23.5 percent in the previous month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Over the first five months of the year, Hebei produced 82.95 million tonnes, 24.2 percent of the total and 3.8 percent lower than the same period of 2013. Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, has been the major front in a "war on pollution" that has targeted small-scale industrial plants, including hundreds of privately-owned steel mills. Hebei's massive and poorly regulated private steel sector has been blamed for much of the hazardous particulate matter drifting into Beijing. The national government is expected to publish a detailed new integrated pollution action plan for the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin region in the coming weeks, which could put steel mills under even more pressure to clean up. Hebei has already vowed to cut crude steel capacity by 60 million tonnes over the 2014-2017 period, with 15 million tonnes to be closed this year, but some officials expect the actual figure to be higher, with many mills struggling to survive a crisis brought about by oversupply and sliding prices. Following is a table showing China's biggest steel producing provinces in May and the first five months of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Province May pct chg share of Jan-May pct chg output* (yoy) total (%) output* Hebei 16.36 -3.0 23.2 82.95 -3.8 Jiangsu 7.88 5.3 11.2 39.39 8.2 Liaoning 5.50 7.5 7.8 26.85 9.2 Shandong 5.51 -2.2 7.8 26.57 0.2 Shanxi 3.94 -0.5 5.6 18.48 0.0 China 70.43 2.6 100 342.52 2.7 total * Figures in million tonnes (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)