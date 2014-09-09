(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 8 Everyone knew this was going to
be a difficult year in the iron ore market.
Expansions by existing producers such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton and ramp-ups by newer players in
Australia and West Africa were widely expected to generate a
wall of supply in the sea-borne market.
The timing was always going to be problematic, given the
equally widely expected slowdown in China, the world's biggest
buyer of iron ore.
The combination of supply surge and slowing demand growth
has already unleashed a battle for survival among iron ore
producers. The latest victim of this brutal new
iron age is fledgling Australian producer, Western Desert
Resources, which has just gone into administration.
But at least Chinese steel production has been growing, even
if the rate of growth has braked sharply to 2.7 percent in the
first seven months of 2014 from 12.1 percent in the year-earlier
period.
However, it is getting harder to ignore the building
pressures in the Chinese steel sector and the rising risk of
some sort of demand shock along the raw materials chain.
BUILDING PRESSURES
The surest sign of tension in China's massive steel market
is the steady decline in domestic prices.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), the most active
steel rebar contract slumped to another record low last
week, extending a price decline that has run uninterrupted since
the beginning of August.
The SHFE's hot rolled coil (HRC) futures contract
has fared no better, also closing the week at its lowest level
since it was launched in April this year.
The two Shanghai steel contracts have tracked each other
closely since April, but as the graphic below shows, rebar has
fared significantly worse.
That's a clue as to what lies behind this accumulating price
implosion, since rebar is the form of steel most widely used in
construction.
Property sales and new starts have both been falling across
China with no end in sight to the downturn.
Local governments have been quietly easing previous
restrictions on property purchases and the central government
continues to drive investment into affordable housing, but
neither is sufficient to offset the profound malaise in China's
previously white-hot construction sector.
The fact that HRC prices are also falling, even if not as
fast, suggests that steel demand weakness is spreading into the
broader manufacturing sector.
That chimes with the latest purchasing managers indices.
Both official and unofficial surveys for August painted a
worrying picture of deceleration in the engine-room of global
manufacturing.
SAFETY VALVE
Given such a dismal backdrop it is surprising that Chinese
steel output has been rising at all.
But then this is an industry defined by its ability to
survive on the thinnest of profit margins and right now those
margins are positive because the prices of steel inputs, namely
iron ore and coking coal, have been falling faster than steel
product prices.
This naturally leads to something of a vicious pricing
circle with Chinese steel mills incentivised to keep iron ore
purchases to a bare minimum to prevent any rebound and
consequent impact on margins.
Yet by overproducing relative to actual steel demand, they
are collectively preventing any recovery in their own product
pricing.
The only reason why things aren't even worse is that China's
steel producers have an important safety valve in the form of
exports.
Flows of steel products out of China have undergone a
step-change since the start of this year.
Exports have increased by 35 percent so far this year with
net exports jumping by 44 percent. In tonnage terms, China has
shipped an extra 14.9 million tonnes so far this year, almost
matching output in Italy over the same period.
Looked at positively, this is an indication of strong demand
everywhere else, particularly the developed world and most
particularly the United States, where industrial activity is
going from strength to strength.
But there are limits to how much the rest of the world is
prepared to buy from China.
A protectionist reaction is taking an ever more concrete
form - witness last week's imposition of preliminary
anti-dumping duties on Chinese wire rod and a
recently launched investigation by the European Commission into
stainless steel dumping by China and Taiwan.
The export safety valve, in other words, does not have
limitless capacity.
STEADY AS SHE GOES?
This means that, sooner or later, Chinese steel mills are
going to have to adjust their output to match domestic demand.
Well-documented clampdowns on older, polluting steel
production capacity in provinces such as Hebei are playing their
part. Output in what is China's top steel-producing province and
also the frontline in Beijing's "war on pollution" fell by 6
percent in July.
But such is the excess capacity hanging over the sector and
such the tenacity to survive, often abetted by local
governments, that overproduction and resulting steel price
weakness seem hardwired into the system.
That's going to keep the iron ore price under pressure,
given mills' understandable desire to maintain what little
operating profit they can eke out of the current pricing
structure.
The only way Chinese steel prices are going to experience
any sustained recovery is if output is collectively curtailed
more aggressively. But then that wouldn't exactly be good for
the iron ore price either.
The consensus iron ore narrative of lower-cost production
smoothly displacing higher-cost production is predicated on a
business-as-usual-but-just-a-bit-slower view of Chinese steel
demand.
It's a view that is looking ever more shaky the lower
Shanghai steel prices fall.
