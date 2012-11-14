SHANGHAI Nov 14 A recent rally in steel prices in China, the world's top steel market, is facing headwinds despite falling inventories, as overcapacity will continue to bite into margins, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on Wednesday.

Total inventories of five main steel products including hot-rolled coil and rebar in 26 major markets fell 2.8 percent from the end of October to 12.08 million tonnes on Nov.9, CISA said in a statement on its website.

The financing costs for the country's large steelmakers jumped 29 percent to 61.2 billion yuan for January-September from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)