Gold miner Avocet names new CEO, CFO
April 3 West Africa-focused Avocet Mining Plc named Boudewijn Wentink as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, as it seeks to refinance and restructure the company.
SHANGHAI Aug 2 China's steel output is expected to hit a record high of about 780 million tonnes in 2013, up 9 percent from last year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
China's steel exports are expected to jump about 10 percent to 61.5 million tonnes this year, the country's economic watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 3 China's appetite for iron ore is likely to have continued unabated in March, but it seems increasingly likely that the first quarter of 2017 may prove to be as good as it gets this year for imports of the steel-making ingredient.
BEIJING, April 3 China's smoggiest cities have pledged to ramp up the battle on pollution after air quality deteriorated in the first few months of this year, the China Daily reported on Monday, as smog blanketed the capital, Beijing, and the surrounding region.