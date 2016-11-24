Workers sort steel elements at the construction site of the terminal for the Beijing New Airport in Beijing's southern Daxing District, China October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

HAMBURG China has cut 88 million tonnes of steel capacity this year under its economic reform programme to reduce overcapacity in several industrial sectors and is exceeding its targets to reduce coal output, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong said.

With most of the country's steel and coal enterprises making losses in 2015, China promised in February to axe 500 million tonnes of coal capacity and 100-150 million tonnes of crude steel capacity over the next three to five years in an effort to reduce price-sapping supply gluts.

China's State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement on Thursday that this year's targeted steel closures had already been "basically completed", but some companies were still expanding capacity illegally. [nL4N1DP3D2]

The country is making progress with supply side structural reforms of industries including steel, Liu said in a speech via an interpreter at the China Meets Europe economic conference in Hamburg.

Large-size Chinese steelmakers had phased out 40.75 million tonnes of production capacity up to September and reductions by smaller companies brought the total to 88 million tonnes, she said.

Targeted reductions were exceeded for both steel and coal, she said, adding that the cuts equated to 111 percent and 120 percent of the respective targets.

Liu also said that she is optimistic about the growth outlook for the Chinese economy.

