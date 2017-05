BEIJING China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it is highly concerned by the European Union (EU) decision to slap 18.1 percent to 35.9 percent anti-dumping duty on China's hot-rolled steel coil.

China urged the EU to "correct its mistake" in levying the anti-dumping duty and said it would take "necessary measures" to protect Chinese firms rights, according to the statement posted on the commerce ministry's website.

