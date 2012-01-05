(Adds details, background)
By David Stanway
BEIJING Jan 5 China's total apparent
crude steel consumption is expected to rise about 4 percent to
700 million tonnes this year, the chairman of the China Iron and
Steel Association said on Thursday.
Zhu Jimin, also head of Shougang Group, one of the country's
biggest steelmakers, made the comments in a speech published on
the association's website.
Addressing members at CISA's annual meeting, Zhu said
prospects for the steel sector remained gloomy, with the entire
sector facing falling profits in 2012.
"Enterprises are facing increasing operating risks, under
pressure from a variety of factors such as rising costs, falling
demand and difficult and expensive financing," he said.
Zhu said a series of policies introduced last year to
control the real estate sector had reduced demand for steel, and
if the policies were not adjusted the situation could worsen in
2012.
Slowing growth in domestic manufacturing, railway,
shipbuilding and auto sectors could also take its toll, he
added.
Total crude steel output stood at 630.98 million tonnes in
the first eleven months of 2011, up 9.8 percent year on year,
according to official data from the National Bureau of
Statistics.
However, production slowed considerably in the final quarter
of the year, with daily runs slipping to 1.66 million tonnes,
from about 1.9 million tonnes from February to September.
A Reuters poll of 12 brokerages and industry consultancies
predicted that Chinese crude steel consumption in 2012 would
stand at 685 million tonnes.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)