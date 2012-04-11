BEIJING, April 11 China's average daily crude
steel output was 1.904 million tonnes in March, up 12 percent on
the month, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed
on Wednesday, suggesting demand remained robust despite concern
about a slowing economy.
Analysts said the sharp increase in daily runs over the
month was mostly a result of CISA's severe underestimation of
output in February.
"CISA's ten-day figure is simply an estimate based on data
which is itself preliminary and is also fairly crude," said
Rafael Halpin, analyst with British consultancy MEPS.
The association calculates daily production rates by
extrapolating from figures provided by its 80 large- and
medium-sized members.
It said daily runs stood at just 1.698 million tonnes in
February, based on an assumption that association members were
responsible for 95.6 percent of the total. CISA's estimate was
far lower than the National Bureau of Statistics figure of 1.93
million.
Daily output in March remained slightly lower than the 1.923
million tonnes set in March 2011, when mills rapidly stepped up
production to supply a building boom.
