(Adds quote from official, details on industry)

BEIJING, June 26 A steel firm in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi has been declared insolvent and shut down after failing to pay its debts, adding to jitters in a sector struggling with overcapacity and weak prices.

China's steel mills have been producing at near record rates in recent months despite a downturn in demand and a long decline in prices due to a massive supply glut. Total sector debts are estimated at around $400 billion, and experts have warned that closures are inevitable.

Total capacity in the steel sector is estimated to stand at around 1 billion tonnes, compared to 716.5 million tonnes of production in 2012, and the government is expected to issue new measures soon aimed at resolving the problem.

China Business News said the chairman and general manager of Jiangxi Pingte Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., based in the city of Pingxiang, sought to abscond with 200 million yuan ($33 million) after the company's credit lines were suddenly cut off and the plant shut down. Local authorities are currently conducting an investigation.

A local government official stationed at the abandoned plant told Reuters representatives from local banks would conduct an audit of the plant's equipment ahead of a sale to pay off creditors.

"We are now here to protect the facilities from theft and I can't tell you any more," said the official, who would not disclose his name.

The Chinese steel sector has been saddled with heavy overcapacity for years, but the problem worsened after 2009, when a stimulus-driven construction boom encouraged mills to go into debt in order to finance further expansion.

Pingte, established in 1998, has an annual steel production capacity of 800,000 tonnes, and in 2009 embarked on a project aimed at improving its product line, spending 180 million yuan to upgrade its steel rolling equipment. However, its losses have mounted over the last two years, the newspaper said.

Analysts have estimated that at current prices, steel firms are losing about 100-300 yuan ($16-$49) for every tonne of steel they sell, but they continue to keep production high in order to persuade banks to keep lending.

Bankruptcies in the steel sector have been relatively rare, with local governments often providing support in order to protect vital local sources of employment.

But with government support increasingly limited, there have already been closures this year in Tangshan, one of China's biggest steel-producing cities in northern China's Hebei province, local media reported. ($1 = 6.1453 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)