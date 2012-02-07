(Adds detail, quotes, background)
BEIJING Feb 7 Low demand and higher costs
are expected to further erode profits in the Chinese steel
sector in 2012, China industry ministry spokesman Zhu Hongren
said on Tuesday.
He said many big steel enterprises suffered losses in the
second half of last year, and the situation was unlikely to
improve in 2012.
"In 2012 the steel industry will face an even more severe
test -- on the one hand, weak demand will make the supply-demand
gap even wider, and on the other hand, high prices of raw
materials like iron ore will continue to put pressure on
profits," Zhu said at a briefing in Beijing.
Daily crude steel output remained at more than 1.9 million
tonnes a day for much of last year, with the sector buoyed by
high housing and construction demand, but it plummeted to around
1.7 million tonnes in the last quarter as Beijing sought to rein
in a speculative commercial real estate boom.
Daily crude steel output slipped 1.3 percent in mid-January
to 1.669 million tonnes, the latest data available from the
China Iron and Steel Association showed, and analysts have said
that production cuts are likely in the coming months if margins
do not improve.
Zhu said there were grounds for optimism, saying that the
risks could create the opportunity to restructure the sector and
eliminate excess and outdated production capacity.
Steel consultancy MEPS said in a note issued on Monday that
"some sort of collapse is clearly on the cards" but said that
the speculative real estate boom had actually suppressed real
demand for housing in China.
"As this bubble bursts, the Chinese steel industry can look
forward to several more years of record output, as developers
step back and begin supplying the country with the affordable
homes it desperately needs," said Rafael Halpin, China analyst
with MEPS.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)