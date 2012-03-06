(Adds quotes, background)

BEIJING, March 6 China is likely to see 4 percent growth in crude steel output in 2012, Zhu Jimin, chairman of Shougang Group, one of China's leading steel mills, said on the sidelines of the National People's Congress on Tuesday.

China produced 683 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011, up 8.9 percent from the previous year, but the sector has been concerned about dwindling demand growth from key steel-using sectors such as construction and automobiles.

Benchmark China steel futures snapped a five-day climb on Monday as investors worried about the demand outlook after Beijing cut its 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent to give the economy more room to slow if needed.

A Reuters poll of industry analysts last December predicted that total steel output was likely to increase 5.8 percent this year to 728 million tonnes.

China's big state-owned steel mills have been struggling with declining margins caused by tepid domestic steel demand and high raw material prices.

Zhu, who is also chairman of industry body the China Iron and Steel Association, said global iron ore prices were now heading downwards.

"China's crude steel output has grown at double-digit rates, causing great demand for iron ore. But overall it has now been on a downward trend since October last year, fluctuating between a range of $135 and $140 per tonne," he told reporters.

