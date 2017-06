SINGAPORE, Sept 4 China steel futures fell more than 2 percent to an all-time low on Tuesday, as concerns mounted over weaker demand in the world's top steel consumer and put more pressure on iron ore prices already near three-year lows.

The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,279 yuan per tonne. By 0644 GMT, it was down 2 percent at 3,283 yuan. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Miral Fahmy)