QINGDAO, China, Sept 25 China's annual steel
consumption is expected to peak at 825 million tonnes in 2018,
Baoshan Iron and Steel said, as demand growth runs
out of steam.
Big iron ore suppliers such as Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton have used
sustained growth in appetite from Chinese steelmakers to justify
their rapid expansion plans.
But representatives from the Chinese steel industry have
repeatedly stressed that domestic demand is slowing and that an
iron ore supply glut will drive down prices in the coming years.
Dai Zhihao, general manager of the company, also known as
Baosteel, was speaking on Wednesday at an annual industry
conference in the coastal city of Qingdao.
The company forecast earlier this year that steel
consumption would stand at 698 million tonnes in 2013.
Wang Xiaoqi, the vice-chairman of the China Iron and Steel
Association, told the same conference that he expected annual
iron ore output from top miners to grow by 470 million tonnes
over the 2013-2015 period, and that prices for the steelmaking
ingredient would start to drop from 2014.
By the end of 2013, the three mining giants, along with
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, could already be
producing nearly 1 billion tonnes of iron ore, according to
Reuters calculations using global supply and demand data.
Zhong Ziran, chief engineer with China's Ministry of Land
and Resources, told a conference earlier this year that domestic
steel consumption was likely to peak before 2015 and plateau for
the following decade, with annual iron ore demand expected to
stabilise at around 900 million to 1 billion tonnes.
According to CISA figures, apparent steel consumption in
China reached 426.55 million tonnes in the first seven months of
this year, up 6.4 percent on the year. The figure for the whole
of 2012 was 687 million tonnes, Wang said.
Baosteel's Dai also told the conference that the industry
still had to resolve the problem of setting iron ore prices,
saying that it was relying on a small number of companies and
transactions to determine index prices.
