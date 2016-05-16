BEIJING A recent increase in steel output in China is temporary, with the overall trend still showing a decline in production, the general manager of Baosteel Group said on Monday.

Chen Derong also told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing that high steel output from China was unsustainable.

China's April steel production fell from March, although average daily production rates increased from 2.279 million tonnes to 2.314 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on data released from the National Bureau of Statistics on May 14.

China is facing calls for trade penalties to block its exports from steel producers around the world, who say it is dumping cheap exports after a slowdown in demand at home.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)