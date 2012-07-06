By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
| SHANGHAI, July 6
SHANGHAI, July 6 A growing number of Chinese
banks have agreed to resume lending to some of the country's
steel traders after the cash-strapped firms made a joint appeal
to banks earlier last month, industry sources said on Friday.
Chinese banks had clamped down on new lending to steel
traders since April after the country's regulator warned of
rampant illicit borrowing to speculate in other sectors such as
property and stocks.
The shortage of funds, along with an uncertain demand
outlook, triggered a 4.6 percent monthly fall in Shanghai rebar
prices in May - the sharpest since November 2011.
However, the resumption of loans will only give marginal
support to domestic steel prices, as improved access to loans
has been largely limited to established trading houses, with
bank sources saying they remain cautious about lesser known
firms that could still use funds for riskier asset investments.
"We have been in talks with some banks recently and they
have agreed to keep the credit lines open and reduce their
lending rates," Zhou Huarui, who heads the Shanghai Steel
Service Trade Association, a lobby group for traders, recently
said at a traders' gathering.
China Citic Bank has agreed to reduce lending
rates to steel traders to 10 percent from a high of 35 percent
on June 1, Zhou said, while China's Minsheng Bank
will also reduce borrowing rates by over 2 percentage points.
Still, bank sources said they would be careful in picking
clients.
"We will continue to lend money to a selected group of steel
traders, for example, those who have stable business with
Baosteel or those who stick to steel trading as a core
business," said a senior manager with Huaxia Bank's Baoshan
branch.
Traders said the increase in loans and Beijing's efforts to
pump up infrastructure spending will only be a short-term
reprieve for steel middlemen, with many likely to go out of
business due to tepid demand, a major supply glut, razor-thin
margins and increasing bad debt.
"Most steel traders lost 50-150 yuan ($7-23.60) per tonne
over the past few months ... banks in Jiangsu and Anhui
provinces have continued to shut off loans to traders from
Fujian province," said a trader in Wuxi city, Jiangsu province.
"It's also more difficult than before for traders to collect
payment from buyers," he added.
Industry data showed that China's medium- and large-sized
steel mills saw their total profit dropping 22 percent to 1.4
billion yuan in May.
($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan)