SHANGHAI, April 8 China's Maanshan Iron & Steel
plans to cut its steel capacity by about 20 percent
over the next three years as it tries to a weather a slowing
economy and an industry-wide supply glut, a company executive
said on Friday.
China as a whole is trying to cut steel-making capacity by
between 100 million and 150 million tonnes in the next five
years as it tries to tackle a chronic glut that has sent prices
into a tailspin and saddled steel mills with huge losses and
mounting debt.
Large-scale steel mills made combined losses of 11.4 billion
yuan ($1.76 billion) in the first two months of this year and
more than 100 billion yuan last year, according to the China
Iron and Steel Association.
Maanshan Steel plans to cut 4.2 million tonnes of capacity
over the next three years, from current 22 million tonnes
currently, Qian Haifan, the general manager of the company told
Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
The company, the listed unit of the Maanshan Steel Group,
one of China's biggest state-owned steel enterprises, also aims
to expand its foreign business, and will increase its overseas
units from four to seven by 2017.
"We will stick to our export strategy of selling about 10 to
15 percent of our production abroad," Qian said. "Steel mills
have to become more international."
China's mills have been accused of dumping millions of
tonnes of cheap steel on the global market, causing producers
elsewhere to close and raising the risk of more anti-dumping
actions against the country's firms.
With protectionism on the rise, China's exports were
expected to fall this year, from a record 112 million tonnes in
2015, Qian said.
Maanshan Steel is aiming to move up the value chain and
produce high-end steel products like bearing steel and auto
sheets, which China currently imports. Qian said the firm would
aim to upgrade its low-end production lines by 2020.
The company will also modify its production lines to
customise its products in accordance with the requirements of
its downstream users.
"Supply side reform doesn't simply mean capacity cuts but
also restructuring in both output and quality," he said.
He said the steel market as a whole was likely to see an
improvement on last year, and mills would even make a profit in
the peak consumption season from March to May.
However, global iron ore prices were likely to remain at
around $45-50 a tonne this year, with steel mills likely to
maintain low levels of stocks, said Qian.
