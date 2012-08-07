SHANGHAI, Aug 7 China's daily crude steel output
fell 2.2 percent to 1.949 million tonnes on average over July
21-31 from July 11-20, data from the China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) showed on Tuesday.
China's steelmakers are stepping up maintenance in an effort
to cut production and stem losses from a slump in steel prices
and a surge in inventories.
Many Chinese steel mills have made a loss of 300-400 yuan
per tonne in July and even more in early August, with little
expectation that Beijing's efforts to bolster the economy would
give an immediate boost to steel demand.
CISA data also showed that daily crude steel output in the
world's largest steel-producing country fell 2 percent to 1.967
million tonnes in July after producing the second highest record
of 2.007 million tonnes in June.
CISA members, comprising 76 large steel mills, account for
around 80 percent of China's total steel output.
The National Bureau of Statistics will publish official
production figures on Friday.
The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.
Period Daily Change
output (mln (pct)
T)
July 21-31 1.949 -2.2
July 11-20 1.993 +1.8
July 1-10 1.958 -0.4
Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3
Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4
Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0
May 21-31 1.960 -3.9
May 11-20 2.040 -0.3
May 1-10 2.045 +0.5
Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5
Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3
Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4
Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5
Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1
Mar 1-10 1.898 +13
Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2
Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2
Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3
Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2
Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3
Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9
* CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from
1.705 million tonnes
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)