SHANGHAI, Aug 7 China's daily crude steel output fell 2.2 percent to 1.949 million tonnes on average over July 21-31 from July 11-20, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Tuesday. China's steelmakers are stepping up maintenance in an effort to cut production and stem losses from a slump in steel prices and a surge in inventories. Many Chinese steel mills have made a loss of 300-400 yuan per tonne in July and even more in early August, with little expectation that Beijing's efforts to bolster the economy would give an immediate boost to steel demand. CISA data also showed that daily crude steel output in the world's largest steel-producing country fell 2 percent to 1.967 million tonnes in July after producing the second highest record of 2.007 million tonnes in June. CISA members, comprising 76 large steel mills, account for around 80 percent of China's total steel output. The National Bureau of Statistics will publish official production figures on Friday. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily Change output (mln (pct) T) July 21-31 1.949 -2.2 July 11-20 1.993 +1.8 July 1-10 1.958 -0.4 Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3 Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4 Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0 May 21-31 1.960 -3.9 May 11-20 2.040 -0.3 May 1-10 2.045 +0.5 Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5 Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3 Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4 Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5 Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1 Mar 1-10 1.898 +13 Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2 Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2 Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3 Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2 Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3 Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from 1.705 million tonnes