SHANGHAI, Aug 17 China's daily crude steel
output unexpectedly rose 1.1 percent to 1.970 million tonnes in
the first 10 days of August from July 21-31, industry
consultancy Custeel.com said on Friday, citing data from the
China Iron & Steel Association (CISA).
CISA data showed the daily running rate stood at 1.949
million tonnes over July 21-31. CISA estimated the country's
total production based on its members, which comprise more than
70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of
China's total steel output.
The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.
Period Daily output (mln T) Change (pct)
Aug 1-10 1.970 +1.1
July 21-31 1.949 -2.2
July 11-20 1.993 +1.8
July 1-10 1.958 -0.4
Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3
Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4
Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0
May 21-31 1.960 -3.9
May 11-20 2.040 -0.3
May 1-10 2.045 +0.5
Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5
Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3
Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4
Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5
Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1
Mar 1-10 1.898 +13
Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2
Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2
Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3
Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2
Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3
Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9
* CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from
1.705 million tonnes
Compiled by Reuters
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)