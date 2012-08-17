SHANGHAI, Aug 17 China's daily crude steel output unexpectedly rose 1.1 percent to 1.970 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August from July 21-31, industry consultancy Custeel.com said on Friday, citing data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA). CISA data showed the daily running rate stood at 1.949 million tonnes over July 21-31. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output (mln T) Change (pct) Aug 1-10 1.970 +1.1 July 21-31 1.949 -2.2 July 11-20 1.993 +1.8 July 1-10 1.958 -0.4 Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3 Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4 Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0 May 21-31 1.960 -3.9 May 11-20 2.040 -0.3 May 1-10 2.045 +0.5 Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5 Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3 Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4 Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5 Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1 Mar 1-10 1.898 +13 Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2 Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2 Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3 Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2 Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3 Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from 1.705 million tonnes Compiled by Reuters (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)