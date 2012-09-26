SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's average daily crude steel output fell 2.01 percent to 1.857 million tonnes between Sept 11-20 from the preceding 10 days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Wednesday, as steel mills trimmed output amid poor demand. Daily production was 1.895 million tonnes on average during the Sept 1-10 period. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. The following table shows changes in daily steel output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily Change output (pct) (mln tonnes) Sept 11-20 1.857 -2.0 Sept 1-10 1.895 +1.2 Aug 11-20 1.930 -2.0 Aug 1-10 1.970 +1.1 July 21-31 1.949 -2.2 July 11-20 1.993 +1.8 July 1-10 1.958 -0.4 Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3 Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4 Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0 May 21-31 1.960 -3.9 May 11-20 2.040 -0.3 May 1-10 2.045 +0.5 Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5 Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3 Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4 Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5 Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1 Mar 1-10 1.898 +13 Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2 Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2 Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3 Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2 Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3 Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from 1.705 million tonnes Compiled by Reuters (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)