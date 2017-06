SHANGHAI Feb 8 China's crude steel output is expected to rise 4.6 percent to about 750 million tonnes in 2013 from last year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Friday.

MIIT also forecast that apparent crude steel consumption in the world's largest producer and consumer would reach about 700 million tonnes, without giving a comparative figure.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)