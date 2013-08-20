SHANGHAI, Aug 20 China's average daily crude steel output bounced up 2.7 percent to 2.140 million tonnes between Aug. 1-10 from July 21-31, China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) data showed on Tuesday. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. CISA members produced 1.76 million tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis during the first 10 days of August, growing by 5.5 percent from the preceding period, data showed. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Aug 1-10 2.140 +2.7 Jul 21-31 2.084 -2.2 Jul 11-20 2.130 +2.4 Jul 1-10 2.083 -4.5 Jun 21-30 2.181 +0.8 Jun 11-20 2.164 +0.4 Jun 1-10 2.156 +0.1 May 21-31 2.154 -1.4 May 11-20 2.185 -0.3 May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)