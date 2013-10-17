SHANGHAI Oct 17 China's average daily crude steel output slipped to 2.128 million tonnes in the first 10 days of October, down 1.1 percent from Sept 21-30, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed on Thursday, marking the first fall since late August.

CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.

CISA members produced 1.764 million tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis during the same period, down 1.34 percent from the preceding period, data showed.

The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change

(pct) Oct 01-10 2.128 -1.11 Sept 21-30 2.152 +0.37 Sept 11-20 2.144 +0.66 Sept 1-10 2.129 +0.48 Aug 21-31 2.119 +0.05 Aug 11-20 2.118 -1.2 Aug 1-10 2.144 +2.7 Jul 21-31 2.084 -2.2 Jul 11-20 2.130 +2.4 Jul 1-10 2.083 -4.5 Jun 21-30 2.181 +0.8 Jun 11-20 2.164 +0.4 Jun 1-10 2.156 +0.1 May 21-31 2.154 -1.4 May 11-20 2.185 -0.3 May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3

*For CISA's steel output report, click on STEE/CN (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Tom Hogue)