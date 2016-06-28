BEIJING, June 28 China's Yunnan province says it
plans to cut its crude steel production capacity by more than
4.53 million tonnes by 2018, according to a statement from the
provincial government published on Tuesday.
The southern China province also said that it would limit
crude steel production capacity to a maximum of 25 million
tonnes by 2018. Details of the province's current production
capacity were not provided.
China has said would tackle oversupply in major industrial
sectors. In February it said it would close 100 million-150
million tonnes of steel capacity and 500 million tonnes of coal
production within three to five years..
