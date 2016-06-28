BEIJING, June 28 China's Yunnan province says it plans to cut its crude steel production capacity by more than 4.53 million tonnes by 2018, according to a statement from the provincial government published on Tuesday.

The southern China province also said that it would limit crude steel production capacity to a maximum of 25 million tonnes by 2018. Details of the province's current production capacity were not provided.

China has said would tackle oversupply in major industrial sectors. In February it said it would close 100 million-150 million tonnes of steel capacity and 500 million tonnes of coal production within three to five years.. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk. Editing by Jane Merriman)