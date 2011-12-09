* China crude steel output at 49.88 mln T in Nov
* November steel output lowest since Sept 2010
* Year-to-date steel output at 631 mln T, up 10 pct
* Demand stays weak amid credit tightening
SHANGHAI, Dec 9 China's crude steel output
in November fell 9 percent to 49.88 million tonnes from the
previous month, the lowest level since September last year, data
from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Daily output by the world's top steel-producer totalled
1.663 million tonnes during the month, as mills scaled back
production amid weakening demand in the traditional low season.
"With iron ore prices up in November, some small steel mills
have abandoned plans to resume output, while some larger mills
are still undergoing overhauls," said GF Securities analyst Feng
Gangyong.
This was in line with data published by the China Iron &
Steel Association, which put average daily steel output at less
than 1.7 million tonnes in November.
Year-to-date steel output reached 631 million tonnes, up 9.8
percent from a year earlier, statistics bureau data showed.
Feng estimated that steel output would reach 678 million
tonnes this year, up about 8 percent from last year.
Strong demand from the construction sector encouraged
Chinese steelmakers to produce at close to full capacity from
February to September, when daily output stood at around 1.9
million tonnes, but Beijing's tight credit policies have started
to crimp demand.
China's industrial output growth hit the slowest pace in
more than two years in November, reinforcing signs that the
world's second-largest economy is slowing.
"Now it's still a destocking stage, and steel demand remains
weak, although we don't see a big possibility of steel prices
slumping in the near future," said Feng. "I expect demand to
improve after the lunar new year."
End users have remained cash-strapped even though the
central bank recently cut reserve requirements for commercial
lenders for the first time in three years to ease credit strains
and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.
"We are still facing high borrowing cost from banks, and
steel demand remains uncertain," said the owner of a small
private steelmaker in the northern province of Hebei.
China produced 126.4 million tonnes of raw iron ore in
November, up 35 percent from a year earlier, bureau data showed.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris
Lewis)