SHANGHAI, Jan 9 China's daily crude steel output declined to 1.626 million tonnes in the last 11 days of December, down 2.4 percent from the preceding ten days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Monday. CISA figures showed that daily average output in the world's largest steel-producing country stood at 1.654 million tonnes in December, down 0.5 percent from November. Steel production in China slowed in winter because of sluggish demand, after climbing to record high levels in the middle of last year, boosted by construction activity. CISA did not give a total production figure for the whole of 2011, but it earlier estimated that apparent crude steel consumption would rise about 4 percent to 700 million tonnes in 2012. The following table shows changes in daily output for 2011. Period Daily output Change (pct) (mln T) Dec 21-31 1.626 -2.4 Dec 11-20 1.666 -0.4* Dec 1-10 1.674 -0.7 Nov 20-30 1.685 +1.3 Nov 11-20 1.664 0.0 Nov 1-11 1.664 -3.1 Oct 21-31 1.717 -4.6 Oct 11-20 1.799 -2.0 Oct 1-10 1.836 -4.8 Sept 21-30 1.930 +0.6 Sept 11-20 1.919 -2.3 Sept 1-10 1.964 +3.1 Aug 21-31 1.905 -2.2 Aug 11-20 1.947 +0.3 Aug 1-10 1.942 +0.4 July 21-31 1.935 -0.7 July 11-20 1.950 -0.3 July 1-10 1.955 -3.1 Jun 21-30 2.018 +3.2 Jun 11-20 1.955 -0.6 Jun 1-10 1.967 +2.7 May 21-31 1.915 +3.5 May 11-20 1.984 +1.9 May 1-10 1.947 +0.3 Apr 21-30 1.941 +1.9 Apr 11-20 1.904 -1.1 Apr 1-10 1.933 +0.6 Mar 21-31 1.922 -1.2 Mar 11-20 1.945 +2.2 Mar 1-10 1.903 -0.4 Feb 21-28 1.912 +5.4 Feb 11-20 1.814 +1.5 Feb 1-10 1.787 +4.5 Jan 21-31 1.710 +0.9 Jan 11-20 1.695 -5.5 Jan 1-10 1.794 +3.5 Source: CISA *-Some percentages are calculated based on complete figures, not the rounded up figures shown in the table. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)