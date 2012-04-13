* Daily crude steel output in March highest since June 2011

* Annualised output at 727 million tonnes, up 6.4 pct on yr

* Analysts warn high output could weigh on market (Adds more comment, background)

By Ruby Lian and David Stanway

BEIJING, April 13 China's crude steel output hit a record high in March, with mills responding to increasing prices as construction recovered from a winter lull, although analysts warned the jump in output would pressure the steel market as demand momentum slows.

Production reached 61.58 million tonnes in March, up 10 percent from February and 3.9 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

"The uptick in steel prices has attracted steel mills to lift production, and privately owned mills, which react to the spot market much faster, have made a big contribution," said Hu Zhengwu, an analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com.

The figure is significantly higher than the one issued by the China Iron & Steel Association on Wednesday, which said daily runs stood around 1.904 million tonnes in March. Analysts have said that CISA has routinely underestimated output from smaller, non-member producers.

Chinese steelmakers, producing around half of the world's steel output, have ramped up production to tap into a seasonal pick-up in steel demand, shrugging off cooling economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.

"We expected a recovery in steel production, but didn't expect it would grow so much," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

"There will be a correction eventually. Now it's only the matter of when the bubble will burst or how it will burst amid rising risks," Liu added.

Traders said many end-users ha d l imited their purchases f aced with capital c onstraints, with m ost of the st ockpiling done by tr a ders themselves.

China's economy grew slower than expected at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with the annual rate of expansion easing to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months.

Daily runs stood at 1.986 million tonnes, their highest since June last year. That amounts to 727 million tonnes on an annualised basis, up 6.4 percent compared to 2011, according to Reuters calculations. (Editing by Ed Davies)