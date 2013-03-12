* Daily crude steel output at 2.2 mln T in February
* But steel stocks also at record high, suggesting weak
demand
* Property curbs dent outlook for China steel demand
(Recasts, adds comments on property curbs)
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 12 China's daily steel
output surged to a record in February as big mills ramped up
production, but rising inventories and concerns over Beijing's
latest property curbs have raised doubts about the strength of
demand.
China produced 2.208 million tonnes of crude steel a day on
average last month, well above the previous record of 2.05
million tonnes set in January, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed on Tuesday. Output for the first two months of
2013 jumped 10.6 percent from a year ago.
The country is the world's biggest consumer and producer of
steel. Demand typically improves in China from March as
manufacturing and construction activities pick up after the
Lunar New Year break and a winter lull.
Steelmakers have been gearing up for a strong year as the
Chinese economy mends and after production rose only about 3
percent in 2012, well below the average growth rate of about 10
percent between 2009-2011.
Property restrictions announced on March 1, however, led
some analysts to revise down demand growth projections for 2013,
and inventories of steel products are rising.
"Generally, big steelmakers have received strong orderbooks,
and as far as I know, their contracts are also high for March,
while smaller mills are curbing output as demand from
construction is recovering slowly," said Hu Yanping, an analyst
with industry consultancy Custeel.com.
Large steel mills mainly produce flat products that are used
for manufacturing, auto and house appliances. Smaller mills make
long products, such as reinforcing bar, or rebar, mainly used
for construction.
Shanghai steel rebar futures fell the most in 16
months last week on the property curbs, which include stricter
enforcement of a 20 percent capital gains tax on existing home
sales, while iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI hit six-week lows.
Both have since drifted further down to their weakest levels
since December.
INVENTORIES RISE
Stockpiles of steel products at large steel mills hit a
record of 12.97 million tonnes by mid-February, up 4 percent
from a year ago, and were only slightly lower at 12.65 million
tonnes at the end of February, data from the China Iron and
Steel Association, or CISA, showed.
Inventory of steel products held by traders in China also
reached a record 22.3 million tonnes as of March 8, with long
steel products accounting for about 14.1 million tonnes,
according to industry consultancy Mysteel.com.
"Although the inventory surge was due mainly to restocking
ahead of holidays in anticipation of peak season demand from
March ... the market has been worrying if demand will be able to
rebound," Helen Lau at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong said in a note.
The property curbs could lead to some destocking in the near
term, said Graeme Train, commodity analyst with Macquarie in
Shanghai
"Construction steel inventory looks high and this side of
the market really needed to perform over the second quarter to
push up steel and raw material prices," he said.
High stockpiles and the lack of robust order books have
forced several small mills to consider cutting output, said an
executive with a mid-sized steel mill in Hebei.
"Many mid-sized steel mills are currently making a loss of
200-300 yuan ($32-$48) per tonne, and order books haven't picked
up strongly enough yet. I certainly expect a round of price
gains from the second quarter but overall steel demand would not
be much better from last year," she said.
Baoshan Iron & Steel, which mostly makes flat
products, has said it will raise prices for a fifth month in a
row in April. But producers of long products such as Jiangsu
Shagang Group have cut prices by 100-250 yuan ($16-$40) per
tonne, according to Steel Index.
Construction accounts for about half of China's steel
consumption - 30 percent for residential and commercial property
and 20 percent for infrastructure. Manufacturing, automaking,
shipbuilding and home appliances make up the rest.
UOB-Kay Hian's Lau said she now sees flat steel demand from
real estate from a previous forecast of 3 percent growth.
In a worst case scenario, if property sector demand for
steel falls as much as 10 percent, China's total steel
consumption may only reach 679 million tonnes, down from 685
million tonnes in 2012, said Lau.
That would be the first fall in China's steel consumption in
18 years, based on data compiled by Macquarie.
($1 = 6.2181 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Richard Pullin)