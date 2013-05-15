* April steel output second highest on record

* Mills not expected to cut output -analysts

* April iron ore output almost flat to March (Adds details, iron ore output)

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, May 15 China's crude steel output hit 65.65 million tonnes in April, down slightly from a record high a month ago, as steelmakers kept production robust to maintain market share.

Steel production is also likely to stay elevated in the coming months, analysts said, offering support to global iron ore and coking coal prices. China, the world's largest steel producer, is also the No. 1 iron ore consumer with imports accounting for 60 percent of seaborne trade.

Despite weaker-than-expected sales, declining margins and high inventories, Chinese steel mills are not likely to make large production cuts in the near term, the analysts said.

"Firstly, they need to maintain their market share. Secondly, any big production cuts will affect their bank financing, their annual production target and revenue," said Hu Yanping, an analyst with Custeel.com.

Steel production, still the second highest on record in April, edged down about a percent from 66.3 million tonnes in March, industry website Custeel said on Wednesday citing government data. Output was up 6.8 percent from a year ago.

Average daily production stood at 2.19 million tonnes in April, the second-highest level on record after February.

Total output for the first four months reached 258.2 million tonnes, up 8.4 percent from the same period last year, Custeel said.

The record output levels have boosted appetite for iron ore, with imports reaching 67.15 million tonnes in April, the third highest on record and up 4 percent from March.

Domestic iron ore production stood at 110.5 million tonnes, little changed from month ago.

Although margins have fallen, overall steel demand remains healthy enough to encourage mills to keep up production, said a senior official with a privately held steel mill in northern Hebei province, a major steel producing region.

A lacklustre rebound in steel demand have worsened the supply glut in China in recent weeks, dragging down rebar steel prices by about 17 percent from this year's high of 4,382 yuan ($710) a tonne, hit on Feb.4.

Steel product inventories with large Chinese steel mills are hovering at around 13 million tonnes since late March, after striking a record high of 14.5 million that month, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)