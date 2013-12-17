SHANGHAI, Dec 17 China's average daily crude steel output fell for the third straight 10-day period and declined 3.7 percent in the first 10 days of December, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Tuesday. The daily output stood at 2.013 million tonnes, falling from 2.091 million tonnes in the Nov. 21-30 period. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, including more than 80 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. CISA members produced 1.695 million tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis during the same period, slipping 0.8 percent from the preceding period, data showed. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Dec 1-10 2.013 -3.7 Nov 21-30 2.091 -1.94 Nov 11-20 2.132 -0.57 Nov 1-10 2.144 +2.2 Oct 21-31 2.098 -0.4 Oct 11-20 2.107 -1.0 Oct 1-10 2.128 -1.1 Sept 21-30 2.152 +0.4 Sept 11-20 2.144 +0.66 Sept 1-10 2.129 +0.48 Aug 21-31 2.119 +0.05 Aug 11-20 2.118 -1.2 Aug 1-10 2.144 +2.7 Jul 21-31 2.084 -2.2 Jul 11-20 2.130 +2.4 Jul 1-10 2.083 -4.5 Jun 21-30 2.181 +0.8 Jun 11-20 2.164 +0.4 Jun 1-10 2.156 +0.1 May 21-31 2.154 -1.4 May 11-20 2.185 -0.3 May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)