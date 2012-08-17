* Daily crude steel output at 1.970 mln T over Aug 1-10 * Steel mills have resumed output after maintenance, analysts say * High production to weigh on steel and iron ore prices (Adds analyst and trader' comments, background) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Aug 17 China's daily crude steel output rose 1.1 percent in early August from late July, belying expectations for a modest fall, as many steel mills resumed production after a round of brief maintenance in mid-July, industry sources said. The persistent supply glut and swollen inventories will curb gains in steel prices in autumn when demand traditionally improves as construction projects pick up, putting further downward pressure on iron ore prices. Daily crude steel output was 1.970 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August, up from 1.949 million over July 21 to 31, industry consultancy Custeel.com said on Friday, citing data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA). "The only reason that comes to my mind is that steel mills have resumed production after this round of maintenance since mid-July," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a spot steel products trading platform in Shanghai. "Amid fears of losing market share and urging by local governments to maintain economic growth as well as the rapid fall in iron ore prices, steel mills are reluctant to cut production in a big way," Qiu added. Shanghai steel futures fell to record lows on Friday, hitting 3,614 yuan ($570) a tonne, and are heading for their fifth weekly loss in six, trapping iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material, at 2-1/2-year troughs. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. Steel demand has remained weak since the start of this year as the world's second-largest economy grows at its slowest pace in more than three years. "I haven't seen any signs that prices will stabilize yet, but there is still big downside pressure ahead," said a Beijing-based steel trader. CISA said on Thursday steel prices were expected to stay weak in the next few months as a supply glut and high inventories will offset an expected increase in demand despite measures by Beijing to spur economic growth. China produced 1.99 million tonnes of crude steel on a daily basis in July, down 0.8 percent from June. Changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output (mln T) Change (pct) Aug 1-10 1.970 +1.1 July 21-31 1.949 -2.2 July 11-20 1.993 +1.8 July 1-10 1.958 -0.4 Jun 21-30 1.965 -0.3 Jun 11-20 1.971 -1.4 Jun 1-10 1.999 +2.0 May 21-31 1.960 -3.9 May 11-20 2.040 -0.3 May 1-10 2.045 +0.5 Apr 21-30 2.035 +1.5 Apr 11-20 2.005 -1.3 Apr 1-10 2.031 +7.4 Mar 21-31 1.890 -1.5 Mar 11-20 1.919 +1.1 Mar 1-10 1.898 +13 Feb 21-29 1.679 -1.2 Feb 11-20 1.699 +0.2 Feb 1-10 1.696* +1.3 Jan 21-31 1.673 +0.2 Jan 11-20 1.669 -1.3 Jan 1-10 1.691 +3.9 * CISA revised Feb 1-10 output to 1.696 million tonnes from 1.705 million tonnes Compiled by Reuters ($1=6.3658 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)