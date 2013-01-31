SHANGHAI Jan 31 China's steel industry is the biggest in the world, accounting for about 47 percent of global production in 2012.

The country's crude steel output increased 3 percent to 717 million tonnes in 2012 from the previous year, according figures from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Global crude steel production hit a record last year but the annual rate of growth fell shortly. Global output hit 1.548 billion tonnes in 2012, up 1.2 percent from 2011, according to data released by the World Steel Association.

Following is a list of China's biggest steel mills by output in 2012. Output at most mills declined from the previous year, according to data from industry consultancy Custeel, citing the China Iron & Steel Association.

The combined output of the top 10 steel mills accounted for 45.9 percent of the nation's total production in 2012, down from 48.4 percent in 2011. Beijing aims to bring about 60 percent of total steel capacity under the control of its top 10 steel mills by 2015.

1. HEBEI IRON & STEEL GROUP, 69.23 million tonnes, down 2.8 percent. The firm, created from a merger of several large mills in the steel heartland of Hebei province.

2. ANSHAN IRON & STEEL GROUP, 45.32 million tonnes, down 2 percent. Anshan Steel, a dominant player in the sector for more than 60 years, has remained in second place since 2011.

3. BAOSTEEL GROUP, 42.70 million tonnes, down 1.5 percent. The Shanghai-based company is moving some of its operations from its home city and shut down one unit last year. It aims to complete construction of the 10-million-tonne-per-year Zhanjiang steel project in southeast coastal Guangdong province by 2015.

4. WUHAN IRON & STEEL GROUP, 36.42 million tonnes, down 3.3 percent. The company received approval in 2012 to build a new 9.2-million-tonne-per-year steel production base at the Fangchenggang port in the southwestern region of Guangxi.

5. SHAGANG GROUP, 32.31 million tonnes, up 1.2 percent. China's biggest private steel firm, based in the Yangtze River delta near Shanghai. Its pricing of rebar used for construction is widely watched by market participants.

6. SHOUGANG GROUP, 31.42 million tonnes, up 4.6 percent. The company, formerly based in Beijing, has moved its main operations to the port of Caofeidian in Hebei.

7. SHANDONG IRON & STEEL GROUP, 23.01 million tonnes, down 4.2 percent. The group was formed from the merger of state-owned Jinan Steel and Laiwu Steel, and has also taken over privately owned Rizhao Steel.

8. MAGANG GROUP, 17.34 million tonnes, down 9.6 percent. Maanshan Steel is the biggest steelmaker in eastern China's Anhui province and has a big market share for its steel wheels and section products used for trains and railways.

9. TANGSHAN BOHAI STEEL GROUP, 17.32 million tonnes, up 1.8 percent. Tangshan Bohai is an emerging private consortium in Hebei and was officially approved at the beginning of this year. It was set up by combining several small, private mills in response to Beijing's attempts to consolidate the sector.

10. HUNAN VALIN IRON & STEEL GROUP, 14.11 million tonnes, down 11 percent. Valin became the only Chinese state-owned steel mill with foreign ownership after ArcelorMittal bought a stake in its listed unit. (Compiled by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)