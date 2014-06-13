* Average daily steel output eases from Apr, but still
strong
* Steelmakers keep high output, lured by profit
* Output seen falling in June as demand slows, prices fall
(Adds comment, background)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, June 13 China's crude steel output hit
a record of 70.43 million tonnes in May, up 2.6 percent from a
year ago, government data showed on Friday, as steel mills in
the world's biggest producer looked to meet strong demand.
Steel demand in China traditionally improves in the second
quarter as construction activity picks up along with warmer
weather, but the slowing economy and weak property sector is
expected to curb demand growth and push mills to cut output in
coming months.
May's output rose 2.3 percent from April and trumped the
previous record of 70.25 million tonnes hit in March. Output for
the first five months of the year rose 2.7 percent to 342.52
million tonnes from the same period last year, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics showed.
The average daily crude steel output fell to 2.272 million
tonnes in May from a record 2.295 million tonnes seen in April.
It has stood above 2.20 million tonnes so far this year.
A rapid fall in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, which have
lost about one third and hit a 21-month low, has also helped
steel mills to generate a profit of about 50-150 yuan ($8-24.18)
a tonne, encouraging them to keep production high, traders said.
But steel demand is seasonally weaker in China during the
summer months that start from July as construction activity
slows, while steel prices have kept falling, forcing a few small
mills starting to scale back output in June.
"Falling daily output rates through May (CISA members) and
very weak property construction forward indicators point to
growing downside risks for Chinese steel demand and output from
the second half into 2015," Lachlan Shaw, a senior analyst with
CBA, said in a research note.
Shaw has downgraded Chinese steel output growth to 2 percent
from 3 percent this year. Annual growth was 7.5 percent last
year.
Steel prices fell 5 percent in May and have lost 18
percent this year.
Output at China's large steelmakers -- members of the China
Iron & Steel Association (CISA) -- fell to 1.767 million tonnes
between May 21-31, the second consecutive fall.
($1 = 6.2031 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)