SHANGHAI Jan 23 Chinese steelmakers are
bringing forward plant maintenance as they look to curb
oversupply that helped knock nearly a third off prices last year
in the world's top producer of the alloy, industry sources said.
Leaner demand in winter, when construction activity
typically slows, has also forced steel mills to keep low iron
ore inventories, piling more pressure on prices for the
steelmaking ingredient that have plunged close to their weakest
in 5-1/2 years.
Chinese steel producers, including the biggest private mill
Jiangsu Shagang Group, state-owned Wuhan Iron & Steel Group and
Hebei province-based Tangshan Iron & Steel, are scheduling
maintenance on some facilities, according to industry
consultancy Custeel.
Those companies did not immediately respond to requests for
comment from Reuters.
"The difference this year is that in order to trim
production, many mills in northern China have brought forward
maintenance plans, which traditionally happen during the Lunar
New Year, as prices have fallen too quickly and many rebar
producers have been losing more than 100 yuan ($16) a tonne,"
said Cheng Xubao, an analyst with Custeel who has spoken to
several mills.
The Lunar New Year holiday, also known as the Spring
Festival, this year kicks off on Feb. 19.
Slowing economic growth in China has hit demand growth for a
raft of commodities, with benchmark rebar futures on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange shedding 4 percent so far in
January after tumbling 29 percent last year. Spot iron ore
prices .IO62-CNI=SI slumped 47 percent in 2014.
"We are making a loss of more than 200 yuan a tonne and have
had to conduct maintenance on one blast furnace which may last
until after the Spring Festival," an official with a small steel
mill in Tangshan told Reuters.
According to Custeel, 12 large mills will cut their total
output by an estimated 896,000 tonnes during scheduled overhauls
over January and February.
"The figure looks limited, but this is just a survey of a
few mills, and many mills have also reduced production rates
even without conducting maintenance," Cheng added.
China's total steel output in December jumped 7.6 percent
from the month before to around 69 million tonnes, data showed
this week.
Sluggish consumption has led to a big rise in steel product
inventories.
Inventories the five main products, including rebar and
hot-rolled coil, had surged 8.07 percent to 10.41 million tonnes
by Jan. 16 from the end of 2014, the China Iron & Steel
Association said in a report on Thursday.
China's steel production grew at its slowest rate in more
than three decades in 2014, while consumption fell 3.4
percent.
The world's second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014,
its weakest expansion in 24 years.
($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan renminbi)
