UPDATE 1-China coal imports from Russia, Australia rise in April after ban on N.Korea cargoes
* Australia supplies +44.6 pct from yr before at 8.3 mln tonnes
BEIJING, April 19 China still sees a large potential for growth in domestic demand for steel, the country's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
Commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news conference in Beijing that a tepid economy and shrinking demand for global steel is key problem leading to global glut.
Shen's remarks came after China and other major steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making producers afloat.
Shen added that trade protectionism was not productive. (Reporting By Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)
MELBOURNE, May 23 China's imports of refined copper in April slid by 41 percent from a year ago, trade data showed on Tuesday, as traders found their buying power crimped by tighter access to credit.