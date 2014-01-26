By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 27 Chinese steelmakers and power
plants are being forced to shop around for higher-quality raw
materials to meet tougher air pollution standards, a move that
will be a boon for global mining giants that produce
premium-grade iron ore and coal.
Beijing, under heavy public pressure to cut pollution after
a series of hazardous smog crises in many major cities last
year, has vowed to raise emission standards and shut polluters
in big industrial sectors like steel, cement and power.
The air pollution campaign could squeeze out iron ore
suppliers from Iran, Mexico and Vietnam, but would be good news
for others from Brazil and Australia, like Vale, BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto as well
as Australian coal exporters that supply top grade raw
materials.
It could also undermine China's efforts to diversify its
sources of iron ore away from Australia and Brazil, which
account for more than 70 percent of imports and - according to
Beijing - have an undue influence on the way prices are set.
"Mills used to take cargoes with various grades as long as
they are cheap and never questioned about minor ingredients, but
more and more customers are starting to look into the specs
before buying," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
Higher-grade iron ore is more efficient for steel makers and
contains fewer additives which cuts down on emissions.
Smaller iron ore exporters have become popular sources of
cheap supplies in recent years. Iran ranked fourth on China's
list in 2013, behind Australia, Brazil and South Africa, with
deliveries up 29 percent in a year.
But while Iranian ore can be as high as 65 percent iron,
some of it contains up to 1.5 percent sulphur, which generates
high levels of pollutants when removed during processing.
Sulphur levels can reach 2 percent in Indonesian and Mexican
ore.
By contrast, iron ore from the big three mining firms grade
above 57 percent but with just 0.05 percent sulphur.
Smaller exporters are already losing their competitive edge
as Chinese demand slows and supplies from Australia surge.
Australia's market share rose by 4 percentage points to
account for 51.2 percent of China's total imports in 2013, while
Brazilian miners claim a near 19 percent market share, up from
just 8.6 percent a year earlier.
Miners in both countries are in the midst of multi-billion
dollar expansion work to dig hundreds of millions more tonnes of
ore in the next few years.
"More supplies from Australia and tougher environment
protection measures will eventually force non-mainstream
suppliers to either cut prices or shut down production," said an
iron ore purchasing mill official.
MILL CLOSURES LIKELY
Beijing's campaign has so far focused on the top steel
producing province of Hebei surrounding the capital, responsible
for a quarter of total output and blamed for most of the smog
choking the capital.
The pollution controls serve a wider strategy, with Hebei
determined to slim down its bloated steel sector. Governor Zhang
Qingwei warned local bureaucrats this week that they will be
fired if another tonne of capacity is built on their patch.
Hebei aims to cut 15 million tonnes of outdated steel
capacity this year and 60 million tonnes by 2017. The supply cut
will ease margin pressures and allow survivors to turn to
higher-quality ore to meet new standards, analysts say.
Traders said firms have already have started to test for
minor elements like manganese and arsenic as well as routine
ones like sulphur and phosphorus when shopping for iron ore.
STEAM COAL
The step-up in environmental checks has also prompted some
power plants to switch to higher grades of coal.
"Many power plants are beginning to worry about the
inspections and have begun to switch to higher-quality coal with
lower sulphur and ash content," said a Beijing-based trader.
China's imports of lignite, a type of coal with low heating
value, have surged in recent years, thanks to an abundance of
cheap supplies from Indonesia and Vietnam. However, the high
moisture content of lignite means it emits more carbon dioxide
than higher quality coals.
Expectations that Beijing may soon introduce even more
stringent requirements on coal use at power plants have also led
miners to hold off on signing fresh contracts with Indonesian
suppliers, trade sources said.
A policy setting new minimum heating values for lignite,
currently at the draft stage, would benefit Australian miners
who produce low-ash coal of high calorific value, and threaten
the export prospects of Indonesia's low-ranked coal miners.
China imported about 87.5 million tonnes of lignite in 2013,
mostly from Indonesia.
Enquiries for Indonesian coal with heating value of around
3,800 kcal/kg (NAR), previously popular with Chinese buyers,
have already dried up, traders said, adding that buyers are now
switching to coal with at least 4,700 kcal/kg (NAR).
"We think that the majority, perhaps as much as 80 percent
of the total volume, of Indonesian lignite would struggle to fit
the minimum heating value requirement," Macquarie Bank said in a
recent report.
($1 = 6.0521 Chinese yuan)
