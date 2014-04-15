(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, April 15 The government of the
industrial city of Tianjin in northern China said it would not
approve any new steel, cement or non-ferrous metals plants in a
bid to fight pollution, state media reported on Tuesday.
The announcement, reported by Xinhua news agency, echoed
similar statements by the governments in neighbouring Hebei
province and Beijing, and is in line with a central government
plan last year to restrict new manufacturing in key industrial
centres.
China has vowed to reverse the damage done to its
environment by decades of untrammeled economic growth, and has
identified the region of Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin as one of
the key targets of a programme to curb big industries like
steel, thermal power and cement, all major sources of smog.
"I believe this is an economic strategy to cut down on
over-capacity, and it will not lead to more steel plants being
built elsewhere, so it will contribute to reducing emissions,
especially in the hotspot areas," said Chu Yang, a senior
analyst at China Policy, a Beijing-based consultancy.
China has struggled to meet its environmental goals, with
economic growth long at the top of its political agenda, but it
has now vowed to impose its will on local governments and make
cleaning up the environment its number one priority.
Hebei province consumed about 280 million tonnes of coal
last year and is under pressure to cut 40 million tonnes by
2017. The capital Beijing aims to slash consumption by 13
million tonnes to just 10 million tonnes over the same period.
Tianjin used 47 million tonnes last year, and aims to cut 10
million tonnes by 2017.
While Beijing has already shut and relocated its steel
mills, Hebei and Tianjin together produced more than 200 million
tonnes of crude steel in 2013. They are under orders to close at
least 60 million tonnes of low-quality plants by 2017, and
Hebei's leaders have already threatened to fire officials who
allow even a tonne of additional capacity on their patch.
However, with idle capacity in the region approaching 100
million tonnes and with many plants already on the brink of
bankruptcy, the closure targets might not have as much of an
impact on emissions as policymakers hope.
China has promised in a number of policy documents over the
past two years that it would block the construction of new
industrial plants like steel smelters, cement factories or oil
refineries in three major "low-emission" regions, including
Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin, the Yangtze river delta region centring
on Shanghai and the Pearl river delta region in southern
Guangdong province.
China's environment ministry has said the regions are
responsible for 55 percent of national steel production, 40
percent of total cement output and 52 percent of gasoline and
diesel, despite covering just 8 percent of the country's total
area.
A former health minister said last year pollution related to
coal-fired power causes up to 500,000 premature deaths annually.
Research from environmental Greenpeace showed that coal-fired
power plants in Hebei and Tianjin were responsible for as many
as 9,900 premature deaths in 2011 alone.
