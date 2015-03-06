(Adds Graphic link)
By Ruby Lian and Polly Yam
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 6 An industrial city
in eastern China has closed several factories, including many
steel and nickel pig iron producers, in an apparent sign the
government is stepping up enforcement of a new environmental law
in the face of growing public discontent over pollution.
Premier Li Keqiang told the annual session of the National
People's Congress, or parliament, on Thursday his government
would do everything it could to fight pollution.
China's vast and energy-intensive steel sector is at the
heart of the government's war on pollution, but it also
encapsulates the challenges of curbing smog without denting the
economy. Complying with stricter standards would have knock-on
effects throughout industry and raise costs for steel producers
who are already feeling the pinch of tepid demand.
Most steel producers in Linyi, a city in coastal Shandong
province, appear to have been shuttered, industry sources said.
"Almost all the steel-making production in Linyi has closed,
and there is no date for when to resume production," said an
official with Linyi Yuansheng Casting Co Ltd, one of the mills
in the city, who declined to be identified.
An official from another mill, Linyi Jiangxin Steel Co Ltd,
said the company has stopped production, without elaborating.
Calls to other mills in the city, including Linyi Steel and
Shandong Shanwei Group, as well as to the officials of the city
and provincial government, went unanswered.
While steel production in Linyi is relatively small - about
7-8 million tonnes a year out of China's total annual capacity
of up to 1.2 billion tonnes - the closures sent a message.
There was no official estimate on how much steel production
was affected by mill closures in Linyi, but the news sent Dalian
iron ore futures slumping some 4 percent amid fears
the crackdown would spread to other mills, potentially cutting
demand for the steel-making commodity.
"Beijing's battle against pollution will increase costs for
steel mills and force those uncompetitive ones to go bust
eventually," said Cheng Xubao, an analyst with industry
consultancy Custeel.
NICKEL PIG IRON
A new environmental law went into effect on Jan. 1, giving
the country more powers to punish lawbreaking officials. China
also appointed a UK-trained environmental scientist as the new
environment minister late last month, raising hopes for change.
Last week, inspectors from the Ministry of Environmental
Protection summoned mayors from the cities of Linyi and Chengde
in the northern province of Hebei, urging them to crack down on
firms that have violated environmental laws.
Some nickel pig iron producers in Linyi faced permanent
closures, too, if they do not have funding to upgrade facilities
to meet China's tougher environmental standards after local
authorities ordered them to halt production this week, industry
sources said.
Nine nickel pig iron plants were among some 50 factories in
the prefecture-level city to close this week, local media
reported.
China is the world's top producer of nickel pig iron (NPI),
a cheaper alternative to refined nickel and ferro-nickel.
Shandong is a leading producer of NPI in China and many plants
are located around Linyi.
"This could be a consolidation if some plants do not have
the funding to do upgrading," said a trading manager at
Shengyang Group, which operates one of the nine closed nickel
pig iron production plants.
An executive at another closed nickel pig iron producer,
Linyi Jinhaihui Technology Co Ltd, said the firm did not know
when it could resume production although it believed that the
plant meets environmental standards.
"All industrial firms have stopped production, no matter
they meet the standards or not. The authorities have not said
clearly what we should do," the executive said.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom;
Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel and Ian
Geoghegan)