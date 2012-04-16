SHANGHAI, April 16 China's steel sector made
massive losses in the first quarter as high raw material costs
and sluggish demand bit into business, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing the China Iron &
Steel Association (CISA).
"This is the first time the whole steel sector has suffered
losses since the 21st century," an unnamed CISA official was
quoted as saying.
Chinese steel mills, producing around half of the world's
steel output, lost 2.8 billion yuan ($444.23 million) in the
first two months of this year, the paper said.
The CISA official did not disclose the total losses Chinese
steelmakers made in the first three months.
"The situation may improve in the second to third quarter,
but steel mills still find it difficult to avoid losses and they
have faced huge pressure on shrinking demand," the official
added.
The double-whammy of high production costs and a rapid
decline in steel demand has forced the world's largest steel
sector to produce at losses since the fourth quarter last year.
Chinese steelmakers, producing around half of the world's
steel output, have ramped up production to tap into a seasonal
pick-up in steel demand, shrugging off cooling economic growth
in the world's second-largest economy.
China's major steelmaker, Angang Steel ,
expects to record a net loss of 1.888 billion yuan for the first
quarter after losing 2.16 billion yuan for 2011.
Despite the seasonal recovery in steel demand, the
slower-than-expected pace will continue to weigh on steelmakers
as China's steel output continues to rise rapidly, hitting a
record 61.58 million tonnes in March.
Other major steel mills like Baosteel and Wuhan
Steel are expected to announce their first-quarter
earnings later next week.
($1 = 6.3030 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Sugita
Katyal)