By Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, April 27 Tepid demand dented first-quarter profit at Chinese steelmakers, which are responsible for half of global output, while a slowing economy suggests business will remain tough in coming months. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel), China's top listed steelmaker and which mainly makes high-end flat steel products, late on Friday posted a 60 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 1.22 billion yuan ($193 million).

Wuhan Iron & Steel Co, the country's third-largest steelmaker, posted a 93 percent profit decline during the period and forecast first-half profit would more than halve from a year earlier.

The sixth-largest steelmaker, Beijing Shougang, lost 151 million yuan and expects to swing to a loss of between 250 million and 350 million yuan in the first half from a profit of 306 million yuan a year ago.

Chinese steel companies swung to a loss of about 1 billion yuan in the first quarter from a profit of 25.8 billion yuan a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

Their decline came as the world's second-biggest economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first three months, slowing demand for the ferrous metal used in construction, cars and ships.

"Although infrastructure and railway construction remain good drivers for steel demand, new home building isn't strong, while the shipbuilding and house appliance sectors remain weak," said Wang Chongyang, an analyst with Masterlink Securities Investment Advisory in Shanghai.

Any second-quarter recovery will be limited, she added. Baosteel said the sale of its loss-making stainless steel and special steel assets to parent Baosteel Group would help it grow first-half profit by between 80 and 100 percent, but that demand for its main products would remain weak.

"Flat steel products remain under downward pressure as demand remains sluggish amid an absence of a solid recovery in the manufacturing sector," it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The steel companies, particularly state-owned mills, have seen profit diminish because a seasonal demand recovery in March after the winter lull failed to make up for huge losses in the first two months.

An ongoing nudge-up in demand and credit easing expectations are likely to provide some support in the second quarter.

Yet Chinese steelmakers have shrugged off the slower-than-expected recovery in demand and high inventories, and raced to record production, which may further weigh on the market.

"We'll see downward pressures in May as the massive steel production in April floods the market," said Hu Yanping, an analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com.

China's daily crude steel output remained above 2 million tonnes in the first 20 days of April, suggesting annualised output of 740 million-750 million tonnes, up around 9 percent from last year.

Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd said in its 2011 financial results that China's steel sector will face a more severe outlook this year.

Baosteel's shares have gained 3 percent this year, while Wuhan Steel is up just 1.4 percent, both underperforming a 9 percent gain in the Shanghai composite index.

($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)