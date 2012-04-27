* Baosteel Q1 net profit slumps 60 pct
* Shaky sector demand growth seen in Q2
By Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 27 Tepid demand dented
first-quarter profit at Chinese steelmakers, which are
responsible for half of global output, while a slowing economy
suggests business will remain tough in coming months.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel), China's
top listed steelmaker and which mainly makes high-end flat steel
products, late on Friday posted a 60 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit to 1.22 billion yuan ($193 million).
Wuhan Iron & Steel Co, the country's
third-largest steelmaker, posted a 93 percent profit decline
during the period and forecast first-half profit would more than
halve from a year earlier.
The sixth-largest steelmaker, Beijing Shougang,
lost 151 million yuan and expects to swing to a loss of between
250 million and 350 million yuan in the first half from a profit
of 306 million yuan a year ago.
Chinese steel companies swung to a loss of about 1 billion
yuan in the first quarter from a profit of 25.8 billion yuan a
year earlier, an industry body said last week.
Their decline came as the world's second-biggest economy
grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first
three months, slowing demand for the ferrous metal used in
construction, cars and ships.
"Although infrastructure and railway construction remain
good drivers for steel demand, new home building isn't strong,
while the shipbuilding and house appliance sectors remain weak,"
said Wang Chongyang, an analyst with Masterlink Securities
Investment Advisory in Shanghai.
Any second-quarter recovery will be limited, she added.
Baosteel said the sale of its loss-making stainless steel
and special steel assets to parent Baosteel Group would help it
grow first-half profit by between 80 and 100 percent, but that
demand for its main products would remain weak.
"Flat steel products remain under downward pressure as
demand remains sluggish amid an absence of a solid recovery in
the manufacturing sector," it said in a statement to the
Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The steel companies, particularly state-owned mills, have
seen profit diminish because a seasonal demand recovery in March
after the winter lull failed to make up for huge losses in the
first two months.
An ongoing nudge-up in demand and credit easing expectations
are likely to provide some support in the second quarter.
Yet Chinese steelmakers have shrugged off the
slower-than-expected recovery in demand and high inventories,
and raced to record production, which may further weigh on the
market.
"We'll see downward pressures in May as the massive steel
production in April floods the market," said Hu Yanping, an
analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com.
China's daily crude steel output remained above 2 million
tonnes in the first 20 days of April, suggesting annualised
output of 740 million-750 million tonnes, up around 9 percent
from last year.
Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd said in its 2011
financial results that China's steel sector will face a more
severe outlook this year.
Baosteel's shares have gained 3 percent this year, while
Wuhan Steel is up just 1.4 percent, both underperforming a 9
percent gain in the Shanghai composite index.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by David Hulmes)