Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
SHANGHAI Aug 29 Shanghai steel futures fell over 2 percent to a record low on Wednesday, dropping for the 13th consecutive day on poor demand and declining raw materials prices.
The most active rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 2.58 percent to a low of 3,366 yuan ($530) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. It was at 3,384 yuan as of 0328 GMT.
($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.