* Beijing to host APEC summit Nov. 5 to 11
* Steel output in 100-km radius of Beijing to be halted
* Mills adjusting production schedules around closures
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 31 Chinese steel mills, among the
biggest in the world, are altering their production schedules to
offset disruption from forced plant closures aimed at curbing
choking air pollution during a summit of world leaders in
Beijing next month.
The move shows how steel mills in the world's top producer
and consumer are adapting to the periodic shutdowns enforced by
Beijing.
Dozens of steel mills in industrial areas straddling the
capital are set to shut from Nov. 1 to cut smog before leaders,
including U.S. President Barack Obama, attend the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. China had imposed similar
shutdowns on industry during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
With air pollution readings hitting an eight-month high in
mid-October, the government is aiming to clear the skies and
avoid another embarrassment after the city's marathon this
month, where many participants ran with gas masks. Forecasters
have warned of the smog worsening this week.
Beijing is focusing its efforts on Hebei province, which,
with an annual production capacity of 286 million tonnes,
produces more steel a year than the whole of the European Union
and was home to seven of China's 10 most polluted cities in the
first nine months of 2014, according to official data.
But steel mills, already suffering from a capacity glut,
slowing demand and weak prices, aim to minimise output
disruptions, industry sources say.
Credit Suisse said in a note that the ability of steel mills
to shift production to October and late November should moderate
fluctuations in monthly output, though it estimated national
industrial growth for November could be cut by 0.2-0.4
percentage point from the APEC meeting-related shutdowns.
Mills have also ramped up the most polluting pre-treatment
process in steelmaking, called sintering, ahead of the closures.
Sintering facilities, which produce sinter for the blast
furnace from iron ore fines, are the ones that have been mostly
lined up to shut in November, said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
"Some mills in Tangshan who were going to shut their sinter
plants in November had been trying to produce more sinter ore
before the end of October so they would have enough material by
next month," the trader said.
Producers and traders surveyed by Reuters also said any
decline in production in Hebei was expected to be offset by
increases elsewhere, as mills fight for market share.
Already, production in Hebei has fallen 2.9 percent in the
first nine months of 2014 but has been offset by a 9.3 percent
increase in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.
"We can all predict what will happen - people in Hebei will
produce less and people in other provinces like Jiangsu will
produce more," said Xu Zhongbo, chief executive of Beijing Metal
Consulting, who works closely with Hebei steel mills.
NATIONAL IMAGE PROBLEM
Hebei Governor Zhang Qingwei said in September that Hebei
would step up efforts to curb pollution from sectors like steel,
glassmaking and thermal power, adding that reducing smog during
the APEC session was vital to protect China's "national image".
According to policies drawn up by the local government, 881
industrial sites in key "pollution control areas" will be
suspended by Oct. 31, while another 1,564 sites will have to
stop operations in the event of heavy smog.
All steel production within a 100-km (62-mile) radius of
Beijing is likely to be suspended, while substandard facilities
within 200 km of the capital - which would cover the major steel
producing city of Tangshan - will also be closed.
Traders have been looking for any prospect of recovery in
the depressed steel sector and had expressed hope that
compulsory closures during APEC could give prices a boost.
When reports first emerged on Oct. 13 that capacity in Hebei
might be affected, Shanghai rebar futures surged by
their 4 percent exchange-set ceiling, while spot prices for raw
material iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI also jumped 4 percent that day.
But the gains have been whittled away, with analysts saying
it would take more than temporary closures to resolve the
longstanding problems in the sector.
The precise impact of the measures will depend on how
Beijing's air quality holds up, with other regions beyond the
200-km radius - including the big steel producing city of Handan
- also facing suspension if Beijing's smog readings soar.
"There is some flexibility and the specific amount of
capacity to be restricted is still unknown," said a manager with
a large steel producing firm in Tangshan.
Any impact on prices could be determined by whether crude
steel producers or downstream processors are the ones who suffer
most.
"If the restrictions hit the upstream more than the
downstream, then the prices of steel may rise, but if the
opposite happens, prices may fall," said another official with a
Tangshan-based producer.
There are also questions over the effectiveness of action.
"This emergency plan they have announced is quite stringent
and will cause disruptions, but we shouldn't expect it to be
very effective or for the pollution problems to be solved
instantly," said Tao Wang, environmental expert at the
Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.
