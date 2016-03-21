SHANGHAI, March 21 The European Union's (EU)
call to step up measures on imports of Chinese steel products
will not solve the problems facing the global steel industry but
will affect the international trade order, China's Commerce
Ministry said on Monday.
"The whole global steel industry is going through pains due
to weak economic recovery and cooling demand... The real reason
for the EU's steel industry's difficulty is shrinking
competitiveness," the ministry said in a statement on its
website.
The European Commission announced plans on March 16 to speed
up trade defence cases against cheap imports from China and
urged EU member states to end measures that could block higher
duties on dumped and subsidised products.
European steelmakers hit by a plunge in steel prices have
blamed the drop on a surge in cheap exports from China, where a
decline in domestic demand has occurred amid overcapacity in the
sector.
Chinese steelmakers have been unable to increase overseas
sales, which hit a record 112 million tonnes in 2015, because of
the investigations into Chinese steel products and weaker demand
from overseas buyers.
Steel exports dropped 1.3 percent to 17.85 million tonnes
for the first two months of this year, customs data showed on
Monday.
In February, EU regulators opened three anti-dumping
investigations into Chinese steel products and imposed new
duties on imports, following calls for action from the EU steel
industry.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)