SHANGHAI, June 23 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Thursday it was deeply concerned about protectionism in the
U.S. steel sector and urged the United States to strictly abide
by World Trade Organization rules.
The lack of competitiveness by the U.S. steel sector is a
result of overprotection, the ministry said in a statement on
its website.
The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it
had found that imports of cold-rolled steel products from China
are hurting U.S. producers, paving the way for hefty
anti-dumping duties and increasing trade tensions between the
nations.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)