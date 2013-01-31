BEIJING Jan 31 China's steel association said
it would support Brazil's Vale docking its giant
Valemax ore carriers at Chinese ports if that would lead to a
decrease in iron ore costs for its members.
"This is a matter for the transportation authorities, (but)
Chinese steel enterprises hope that iron ore prices will fall,
and that transportation costs will fall, and if this is good for
that, then I support it," Zhang Changfu, secretary-general of
the China Iron and Steel Association, said at a press briefing
on Thursday.
Vale built the Valemaxes to slash shipping costs to China,
the world's largest importer of iron ore, and better compete
with Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto .
However, the vessels have faced stiff opposition from
influential Chinese shipowners who fear the miner will use the
ships to monopolise both the shipping and iron ore markets at
China's expense.[ID:nL1E7NT0BY