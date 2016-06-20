BEIJING, June 20 China's Commerce Ministry said on Monday it would reinvestigate its anti-dumping case into imports of high performance, seamless stainless steel tubes from Japan and the European Union.

China lost an appeal ruling in October at the World Trade Organization in a dispute in which Japan and the European Union had complained about Chinese use of anti-dumping duties on the steel products. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)